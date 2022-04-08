HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 3rd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market Spring is here! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to do a lil shopping!

MARKET DATES/HOURS

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

April 8-10, 2022

Friday, April 8 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 9 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 10 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

TICKETING

General Admission tickets are good for one-day admission only.

Tickets are $20 (cash or check only) at NRG ticket windows during Market days – ATMs available onsite

Discount tickets available for $18 at Ticketmaster.com beginning March 14

Children ages 2 and under are free, all other persons are required to have a ticket

Early Bird Admission will not be available for this event

Strollers, carts, rolling bags and wagons are not permitted inside. There will be a complimentary check-in area in the lobby for these items. Wheelchairs, walkers, and other ADA approved mobility devices are permitted. Pets are not allowed unless they are certified service animals.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.