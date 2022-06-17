HOUSTON (KIAH) — June 17th is a big milestone for Nexstar Media Group, Inc., WSAV News 3’s parent company, celebrating its 26th anniversary.

It’s also a day for all 116 Nexstar television markets across the nation to give back.

Five years ago, Chairman and CEO Perry Sook created Founder’s Day of Caring with the mission of giving back where it’s needed most.

“We are a local service business,” Sook said, adding, “the best thing we can do to celebrate our success is to give back to the communities that made us successful.”

Every employee receives paid time off to spend the anniversary giving back to their communities through various service projects.

CW39 is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank today, Friday June 17th, in honor of Founder’s Day. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is broadcasting live.

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation



Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

Founder’s Day: CW39 Houston and #NexstarCares along with #NexstarNation

We encourage everyone to participate in their community and join us by using the following hashtags so we can share your pictures and videos, and memorable clips of you reaching out to serve in your community.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.