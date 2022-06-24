HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday so Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road.

Join her as she escapes to Europe! No need for a passport just a ticket to the “Immersive Monet & the Impressionists” exhibit. It is open from June 24th through August 14th at LightHouse ArtSpace and features works by Monet, Renoir, Degas and more!

Enjoy a sneak peek!

For more, please visit: www.immersivemonet.com/houston/

