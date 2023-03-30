HOUSTON (KIAH) – Baseball is back! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to Minute Maid Park ahead of the Houston Astros season opener.

They’ve “Leveled Up” and now the ‘Stros are “Ready 2 Reign”! From new players, to community events, and food, Maggie has got ya covered!

Here are some details about Opening Day festivities.

The ‘Stros will open the 2023 season against the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:08 p.m..

The Houston Astros ceremonial first pitch will be thrown out by Houston native, three-time Grammy Award-Winning artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion.

Country music superstar and Houston native Cody Johnson will sing the national anthem, while actor Mark Wahlberg will make the “Play Ball” call.

There will also be an Opening Day Street Fest outside Minute Maid Park from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring live music, face painters, caricature artists, photo booths, inflatables, balloon displays, food trucks, and more.

