HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! A legendary guest is joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe LIVE in studio. The iconic Houston rapper, Lil Keke.

After over 25 years in the music game, Lil Keke has released a new album and on 713 Day he’s releasing his new book, “LGND TLK-The Fastest Way To A Fresh Start” to give insight to fans on what it takes to be a true and genuine LGND.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.