HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. Join her as she’s live at Comicpalooza!

The pop-culture spectacle makes its anticipated return to the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRB) this weekend Friday, July 15 – Sunday, July 17.

Festivities will kick-off with the Friday Night Launch featuring a neon-themed dance party dubbed CP Friday Bash, wrestling matches from Texas All-Star Wrestling, Mario Kart 64 tournaments, and more.

Saturday and Sunday fans will be immersed in the pop-culture festivities the moment they arrive with live entertainment and engaging activities including chainsaw ice sculpting by Houston-favorite Reverend Butter. Once indoors, they will be captivated with the vast show floor featuring new and returning special attractions, insightful panels and amazing art and pop culture finds. While on the second floor fans will be able to visit Cultural Arts Avenue and participate in K-pop performances all weekend long. Gaming will continue throughout the weekend on the third floor joined by celebrity panels, the Neon Realm experience, and other programming.

For the most up-to-date information including general details, special guests, admission prices, and schedules, visit www.comicpalooza.com.

