Houston Happens – Live at Kids’ Meals, helping feed Houston’s poverty-stricken preschool-aged children

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Good morning! It’s Friday, and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe took the show on the road. Today, she’s in the Garden Oaks area at Kids Meals’. Find out more about the non-profit helping feed food insecure pre-school aged children. Plus, ways that you can help! For more, please visit: https://kidsmealsinc.org/

And we’re helping you save money on your electric bill, thanks to Power Wizard.

 

