Houston Happens – We are at Minute Maid Park cheering on the Astros in World Series, Lands End has your latest fashions in time for fall and Power Wizard saves you big on electricity

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros made it to the World Series and Houston Happens Host Maggie Flecknoe is live at Minute Park to preview tonight’s game!

Plus we will show you the latest fall fashions from Lands End just in time for fall. The folks at Power Wizard show how how you can save big on electricity.

Join us live this morning for a jammed packed show full of Astros fun!

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests. 

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

