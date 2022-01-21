HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe takes the show on the road, or in today’s case “out of this world”. Join her LIVE at ‘The Infinite’, a brand new immersive installation inspired by NASA missions.

The mixed media experience debuted right her in Space City at Sawyer Yards.

Join her as she explores space and more.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens