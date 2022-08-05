HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s Friday so Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. She’s kicking off Houston Restaurant Weeks at ROMA in Rice Village.

Maggie is joined by special guests, Amy Ragan, Chief Development Officer of the Houston Food Bank, Shanon Scott, owner of ROMA, and Kevin Bryant, the Executive Chef at ROMA.

Find out how you can dine out for a good cause and help the Houston Food Bank.

For more on Houston Restaurant Weeks, click here.

To make a reservation at ROMA, visit here.

