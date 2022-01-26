HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road! Join her LIVE at the Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show! That’s right for the first time ever the Houston Auto Show and the Houston Boat Show have gotten hitched, bringing land and sea lovers together for one spectacular event. From Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2022 NRG Center attendees can experience the latest vehicles, boats and outdoor sports technology for just one ticket.

The show, the largest of its kind in the nation, features 700,000 square feet of exhibit space, showcasing more than 500 vehicles from over 30 brands PLUS 200 vendors from some of the biggest brands in boating and fishing. This will be the 39th year for the Auto Show and 66th year for the Boat Show.

Show hours are:

Wednesday – Friday: Noon – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and include access to both events. Children under five are free. For more information, visit www.houstonautoshow.com or www.houstonboatshows.com.

