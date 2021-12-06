Houston Happens – LIVE at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston for the Santa Project

Houston Happens – Maggie’s LIVE on the Houston History Bus enjoying River Oaks Christmas Lights, with special guest Santa and the ROCO chamber orchestra performs

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Monday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has taken the show on the road to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston. CW39 Houston is once again a proud sponsor of the Santa Project.

BGCGH has implemented Santa Project now for over fifteen years. Santa Project is a volunteer driven program that matches Boys & Girls Club members with sponsors during the holiday season. As news about the impact by Santa Project on the local communities continues to spread, the program continues to grow over the years from having under 100 members sponsored to almost 1700 members in 2019. This year’s goal is to sponsor over 1200 members.

To donate or get involved, please visit: https://www.bgcgh.org/Events/Santa-Project

And tune into Houston Happens as Maggie introduces you to some families in need this holiday season.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Houston Happens is a lifestyle show that airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CW39 Houston.