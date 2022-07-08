HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that means Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. She’s out at The Health Museum for the “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine” exhibit.

“Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine” was designed to appeal to visitors of all ages, presenting technology in easy-to-understand terms with accessible games and hands-on interactives. In the exhibit, kids and adults explore what “smart machines” are and how they work. They also learn that the concept of man-made intelligence, popularized by Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein,” has been around for thousands of years.

Visitors will get to interact with numerous examples of practical AI: computers translating stories into different languages; an “intelligent piano player” that helps make any person sound like a virtuoso; a real-time AI “painter” that creates real-time images of visitors in different classical art styles; applications that try to guess visitors’ emotions and ages; software that recognizes objects around it; and much more.

The exhibit also shows how the human brain goes through the process of learning and how that is different from trying to teach a machine to “think.” Using games and puzzles, visitors try to figure out the best solutions to simple and not-so-simple tasks. Humans learn many skills through trial-and-error and repetition. Artificial intelligence does the same thing by using math.

For more information about “Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine,” visit https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/exhibit/ai-artificial-intelligence-your-mind-machine.

