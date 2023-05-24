HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump.

It’s Wednesday and that means it’s time for Chad’s Corner. CW39 Houston Digital Producer Chad Washington is here with the latest on the Houston Texans and more.

Plus, May is National Myositis Awareness Month! Someone who knows about this all too well is Omni McCluney. She’s not only a Physician Assistant Dermatologist, she’s a double lung transplant recipient. She joins Maggie LIVE to talk about her journey and new book, “Of All Things”.

Texas Folklife returns to Miller Outdoor Theatre during its 100th Anniversary Season with the 34th annual Accordion Kings and Queens (AKQ) music festival on Saturday, June 3, 7 to 10pm.

We have a sneak peek and LIVE performance.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.