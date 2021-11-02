Houston Happens – Local sneaker artist paints custom Astros kicks LIVE in studio, Subaru Park achieves zero landfill status, World Series Weather, and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Tuesday morning Crush City! You’re in store for a very special Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe. We are getting ready for Game 6 of the World Series. Joining Maggie LIVE in studio is local sneaker artist Ranard Hardman of Nard Got Sole Customs. He will be painting Astros sneakers LIVE throughout the show.

Speaking of sports, Subaru Park is now the first Major League Soccer stadium to have reached Zero Landfill status. Find out more.

We have your World Series weather and changes on the way. Plus, how to save money on your electric bill.

Whether it’s celebrating a birthday or going to a high school reunion, look and feel your best with the help of Innovative Lasers of Houston.

That and more coming up on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens

Houston Happens is a lifestyle that airs weekdays at 9:30 a.m. on CW39 Houston.

Follow Maggie Flecknoe on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.