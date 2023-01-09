HOUSTON (KIAH) – She’s baaaack! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back from maternity leave after three months! She’s joined by a special guest, her husband Jeff and daughter, Mae. Find out what Maggie’s been up to and how motherhood is.

Plus, a single mom and entrepreneur is helping another mom launch her own business. Meaghan Bird, Founder & CEO of Symmetry Brows Microblading, a premier permanent cosmetic studio with locations in Texas and Tennessee, joins Maggie LIVE in studio to share how you can nominate a single mom!

Any Houston Area single mom in need is eligible for the free opportunity! To nominate a single mom for a Free Brow Training Course, send an email with their story and contact information to info@symmetrybrowstx.com. Bird will select a single mom from the email nominations and award the free training by January 31, 2023!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

