Houston Happens – Maggie’s LIVE on the Houston History Bus enjoying River Oaks Christmas Lights, with special guest Santa and the ROCO chamber orchestra performs

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s Friday and that means that Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is taking the show on the road. Join her on the Houston History Bus for Mister McKinney’s River Oaks Christmas Lights Tour! There’s also a special appearance from Santa and the ROCO chamber orchestra performs!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens. Happy Holidays!

Mister McKinney’s River Oaks Christmas Lights Tours

Every night 5:30pm-11:30pm till Jan. 2nd

Must have Group of 10 or 20 people

CW39 Discount when you “LIKE” @HoustonHistoryBus on social media

TEXT Your Name & Number of People to: 713-364-8674

www.MisterMcKinney.com