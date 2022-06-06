HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right!

Meet a man who biked from St. Louis to Houston all to raise funds for Rotary’s PolioPlus program aimed at eradicating polio.

Also, comedian Brad Williams, joins us to preview Cirque du Soleil’s new production, “Mad Apple”!

Plus, Whiskey Cake is serving up ideas to host the perfect summer brunch.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

