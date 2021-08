HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Happens has a great show lined up for Monday, August 23rd. Caught on camera a man shockingly hits a woman at a Steelers game, plus we will tell you how smart Houston sports fans rank in a new survey.

Express Flooring shows us the best bargains on floors and Innovative Lasers of Houston shows you how you can slim your waistline.

Maggie will show all your back to school pics as kids make their way back to the classrooms. Join us today at 9:30am for Houston Happens.