HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! After a long weekend Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping you get back on track.

Maggie is wearing maroon today to show support to the Uvalde, Texas community as they head back to school for the first time since the mass shooting at Robb Elementary.

We also have an update on Miss Astra the three-legged dog who was up for adoption.

Plus, local Houston Wellness Coach and Author, Lindsay Locke, launches a new self-help book after tragically losing her daughter, R&B Singer JaeRene. She joins Maggie LIVE in studio.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.