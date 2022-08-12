HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Friday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has quite the show in store for you all!

We’re getting ready for the Mayor’s 12th Annual Back to School Fest presented by Shell USA. Joining Maggie live in studio is Christina Jones from Shell USA.

Based on the hit movie and the classic board game, ‘Clue’ is now playing at the Alley Theatre. Maggie sits down with one of the members of the cast.

Plus, Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi is performing LIVE in studio, along with her band.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.