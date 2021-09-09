Houston Happens – Meet Kirby the Texans Pup

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – The NFL season is upon us! And the Houston Texans have a new rookie on the roster, let’s just say he’s pretty doggone cute. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe introduces us to Kirby the Texans Pup.

This little yellow Labrador Retriever is a service pup in-training. The Houston Texans in partnership with Kroger, have a joint collaboration with America’s VetDogs. Once Kirby undergoes basic training with volunteer MacKenzie Carol and socialization with Texans staff, players and fans during the next 16-18 months, he will be placed with a veteran or first-responder with disabilities.

Find out more here.

Also, check out behind the scenes pup pics with Kirby and Maggie. Please visit, here.

