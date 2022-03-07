HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right. Meet the “piano man”. A solo pianist is at the Ukraine-Polish border performing meaningful melodies as refugees stream across the border, fleeing from the Russian invasion.

Speaking of Russia, we have the latest on Netflix and TikTok suspending most of their services there. Plus, as gas prices continue to soar, is now the time to switch to electric vehicles? Rich Demuro breaks down the pros and cons in today’s Tech Smart.

And our good friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is back! This time she’s live at the hottest new attraction, Legoland!

Get ready to Rodeo for week two! We have a full preview of everything happening this week at RodeoHouston.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.