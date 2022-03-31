HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re ending Women’s History Month with a remarkable young lady. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe sits down with 23-year-old author, Meagan Collins. Collins was born weighing less than a pound. She was diagnosed with retinopathy of prematurity, which means her retina was detached. After over 30 surgeries, and no success, Collins was left totally blind. But she’s gone on to persevere and has released her first book, Vengeful Assassin. Don’t miss her inspiring story!

Plus, we have some amazing spring products as we get ready to welcome April.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

