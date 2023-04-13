HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up quite the show on this Friday Eve!

Join her and Digital Producer, Chad Washington at “Chad’s Corner”. He’s giving the play-by-play on the Houston Astros and Houston Texans’ upcoming draft.

Plus, CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar is LIVE at the Tall Ships Festival in Galveston.

And it’s National Peach Cobbler Day! We’re celebrating LIVE in studio with Any Mini Desert Cakes and owner, Jasmin Moore. Any Mini Dessert Cakes, a family-owned, premium Houston dessert bar known for their cakes and cobblers, is celebrating National Peach Cobbler Day from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., with a Buy-One-Get-One-Free deal on their delicious homemade Mini Peach Cobblers!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.