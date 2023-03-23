HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s National Puppy Day and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating with a “doggone” great show!

K9s4COPs is a nonprofit that places K9 officers in communities and schools. The inspiration behind it all, Harris County Sheriff Deputy, Ted Dahlin is LIVE in studio with his K-9 partner Kyra. They’re doing a demonstration about the work that they do.

We also have puppies LIVE in studio that are up for adoption from the Houston Humane Society, Best Friends Animal Society and the Pasadena Animal Shelter.

And being a Houston sports fan just got “sweeter”! H-E-B dropped off it’s limited-edition H-E-B Creamy Creations Houston Astros Peanut Brittle Ice Cream. The really cool thing is that 5% pf each ice cream purchase will be donated to the Astros Foundation.

Speaking of sweets, the “Sweet 16” starts tonight! Yes, it’s time to dance! Any Mini Dessert Cakes, a family-owned, premium dessert bar in the Copperfield area of Houston, is making the “Sweet 16” even sweeter with March Madness NCAA Team-themed Cupcake Brackets that follow teams straight through the Final Four here in Houston! The delicious cupcakes are available in a variety of flavors and team logos. You can order the whole bracket or just your favorite team for upcoming watch parties with friends and family! For more information, visit https://www.anyminidessertcakes.com or follow them on Instagram @anyminidessertcakes.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.