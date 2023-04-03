HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s a new week and month and Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is kicking it off!

March may be over but the madness is continuing! Maggie and Digital Producer, Chad Washington, are giving the play-by-play of the NCAA’s Championship game!

Plus, today’s top talker. Did you see the Dodgers fan who ran on the field to propose? Let’s just say it was kind of a fail.

And Black Restaurant Week Houston is now through Sunday, April 16th. Black Restaurant Week celebrates the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisines. One of the founders, Falayn Ferrell is LIVE in studio along with one of the participating restaurants, The Fry Guy’s.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

