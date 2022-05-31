HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is back and is serving up hot topics and interviews.

Find out the latest trends for summer. Plus, where you can take a summer trip nearby.

Also, it’s the video everyone is talking about! A man is caught on camera saving his 4-year-old neighbor from drowning!

And we have the latest from grief-stricken Uvalde, as they prepare for the first funeral of the 21 victims at the mass school shooting.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.