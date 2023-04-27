HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe starts the show with some sad news and a loss for our CW39 Houston family, Jerry Springer, the famous talk show host who aired on the station for several years, has passed away at the age of 79. For more and a tribute, please visit here.

We also are talking about the NFL Draft and a preview of the Houston Texans Draft Party with CW39 Houston’s Seth Kovar.

While the NFL is drafting the next generation of players, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Houston Texans are calling for the next generation of positive mentors to inspire change in Greater Houston. In Houston, over 600 Littles are waiting for an adult mentor right now. Pierce Bush, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star, joins Maggie to talk about their BIG Draft Campaign.

April is World Autism Month, and award-winning bar, Monkey’s Tail, will host “Autism Awareness Fest,” on Saturday, April 29. Steven Ripley, the Director of Operations, joins Maggie with more details.

We’re also talking about a new marriage trend, the “sleep divorce” and more!

