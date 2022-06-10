HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is ending the week on a high note with people making a difference in our community.

She’s joined by NFL star and former Houston Texans player, DeAndre Hopkins’ mother, Sabrina Greenlee. Greenlee is a domestic violence survivor who started S.M.O.O.O.T.H. to empower and support women and families impacted by domestic violence.

Maggie is also LIVE at our CW39 Houston community blood drive with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. It’s happening in our station parking lot until 2 p.m.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.