Houston Happens – Nicholas weakens from Hurricane to Tropical Storm, gusty winds lead to power outages, Man arrested after walking down Galveston beach wearing Michael Myers costume, September is National Preparedness Month, save money with Power Wizard

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Good Tuesday morning. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger continue to track the aftermath of Nicholas, now a weakening tropical storm. We have team coverage down the Texas coast as people deal with flooding, gusty winds, and power outages.

Traffic anchor Hannah Trippett has a look at high water spots around town and other road debris.

And Nicholas wasn’t the only scary sight on Galveston Island, a man was arrested after walking down the beach wearing a Michael Myers costume, bloody knife and all. Find out who is the man behind the mask.

September is National Preparedness Month to remind Americans of the importance of being ready in case of disasters and emergencies. FEMA Disaster Training Expert Cheryl Nelson explains the importance of being prepared and not scared.

And we want you to be prepared for any power outages. Once power is restored we want to help you save money in a flash by using Power Wizard.

