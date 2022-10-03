HOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s the last week before Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe goes on maternity leave. And she is leaving you with some great guests.

Today, meet a local retailer who says the Galleria is pushing him out by not allowing him to sell sneakers. We have the scoop.

Plus, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! The 42nd Annual Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market is near and general admission tickets go on sale, today! We have a sneak peek with one of the vendors.

It’s official. For the first time, Amazon Prime members are being treated to two sales events in the same year. First, it was Prime Day in July. Now… another “prime opportunity”… the Early Access Sale. This week, BestReviews expert Meredith Gallo is back sharing the best products and how to know what you’re buying.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

