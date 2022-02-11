HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens had some four-legged friends stop by the show to predict the winner of the Big Game on Sunday in Los Angeles. The great folks from PetSuites of America Cypress location brought in some really cute and lovable fur-babies to show off and a couple of them are up for adoption or fostering.

PetSuites of America is a pet resort that offers services for both dogs and cats, ranging from boarding and daycare to grooming and training. Their team of professionals delivers memorable experiences with personalized service to meet the unique needs of each pet and Pet Parent in fun, convenient, and modern spaces. They amenities including large, open indoor and outdoor play yards, in-ground pools, and unique play structures. PetSuites is a loving and fun home away from home for your pet.

PetSuites of America has 40 locations across the country, so no matter where you are they most likely have a location nearby.