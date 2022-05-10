HOUSTON (KIAH) – Some truly inspirational stories on Houston Happens today. Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, sits down with Kechi Okwuchi. Okwuchi not only survived a plane crash, third-degree burns all over her body, she went on to be a finalist on ‘America’s Got Talent’, released her own music and now has written a memoir, “More Than My Scars”. She shares her inspirational journey!

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.