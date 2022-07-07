HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is serving up plenty of food and fun on today’s show.

Are you someone who absolutely goes to town at the buffet table? Gets stuffed at the smorgasbord?

You can get paid to do what you do best at some of Las Vegas’ most decadent and option-filled buffets.

Time2play will pay someone $500 to eat their way through four casino buffets (The Bellagio, Caesars Palace, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas) and review them for its website. We have all of the details.

It’s that special time of year for chocolate lovers around the world to unite, it’s World Chocolate Day!

We’re celebrating with GODIVA and they provided endless options of decadent chocolate treats!

This month is National Caribbean-American Heritage Month! Chef Jon Reed, head chef at Cleo Lounge is LIVE in studio serving up his menu based on the colors, inspiration, and flavors from the islands.

Plus, it’s National Watermelon Month and we’re celebrating with Clean Juice Cypress. This location was recently opened by father and son team and former athletes, Ray and Drew Pikulski. They’re serving up some watermelon juices and more!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.