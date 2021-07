Houston Happens weekdays at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

TGIF! It’s Friday so Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Stary Harvey are having them-selfies a great time! They took the show on the road to the Selfie Escape, Htown’s own interactive selfie museum/ photo studio. Join them live.

Also, save your-selfie money on your electric bill thanks to the magic of Power Wizard.

And friend of the show, lifestyle influencer Megan Thomas Head is joining us with some summer beauty and wellness essentials.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston. Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.