Houston Happens – Innovative Lasers of Houston, Power Wizard, National Ice Cream Day, Airbnb, quitting on TikTok

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Thursday morning! You scream, we scream, we all scream for ice cream! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating National Ice Cream Day early with some very interesting flavors from Craft Creamery. You definitely want to see what she’s serving up and how you can get a free scoop.

She also has the scoop on the latest with Britney Spears conservatorship case. Plus, would you quit your job on TIKTOK? It’s the new trend! And speaking of TIKTOK one video is going viral after a Texas woman unexpectedly gives birth in a gas station bathroom stall! You have to see it to believe it!

And see weight disappear thanks to the non-invasive Innovative Lasers of Houston. Maggie sits down with one patient who says it has been life-changing!

Plus, find out how you can save money in a flash thanks to Power Wizard.

Would you stay in a huge potato?! Unique stays are booming on Airbnb. Maggie speaks with the host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey bring you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.
Houston Happens’ gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus your weather forecast! From food, refreshing drinks, to motivational guests and the latest trends — this NEW Houston lifestyle show is not afraid to give you what you are craving for around Houston.

