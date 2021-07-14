Houston Happens – Power Wizard, Unifying Health Center, Fort Bend Museum, this weather Wednesday

HOUSTON (KIAH) Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe and meteorologist Star Harvey are here to get you “over the hump” with today’s top talkers. In Minnesota, they’re finding goldfish the size of footballs in local ponds and lakes. And it’s the video everyone is talking about, a Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks an African American woman and has a meltdown after being caught on camera.

It’s Weather Wednesday and Star has a new experiment for us to try at home.

Plus, with temperatures going up, Power Wizard is here to save you money on your electric bill.

And on this Wellness Wednesday find out more about membership-based medicine. Maggie sits down with Dr. Yash Pathak, MD Board Certified Internal Medicine, who owns Unifying Health Center.

The countdown is on until the unveiling of the newly renovated Fort Bend Museum. We have a sneak peek.

