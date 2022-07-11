HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

With this record heat in Htown the last thing you want is a cup of hot coffee. Luckily, we have some tips on making cold brew coffee at home!

And attention all you shoppers, Amazon Prime Day starts tomorrow and we have a full preview of what to buy!

Meet a young Houston man who is battling cancer for the fourth time.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

