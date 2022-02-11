HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Friday morning! We are ready to kick off a fun-filled weekend with the Big Game and Valentine’s Day!

Meet a local high schooler who found his passion for art during the pandemic. He now draws and sells prints of athletes. Truly remarkable!

And join us for a “ruff” and tough Puppy Bowl! PetSuites Cypress is LIVE in studio with some “pawsitively” adorable players. Get in on all of the action!

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings.