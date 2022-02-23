HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is here to help you get over the hump.

Meet two very special deliveries born on “Twos”day, 02/22/2022. Then see how 100-yr-old Ida Mae celebrated her birthday with Houston Happens!

Plus, are you ready to rodeo?! We’re serving up all of the deets on the World’s Championship BBQ Contest.

And our good friend of the show Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is back with a new giveaway and the latest on Vacasa rental homes.

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens!

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens.