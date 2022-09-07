HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is helping get you over the hump with a show filled with live guests and musical performances.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one little boy needs our help in order to survive. Joining Maggie live is Jessica Hatch, host and founder of Hatching for Health. Along with, Jessica Creamer from Big Love Cancer Care. They share more on MJ’s story and how you can help.

Plus, Jimmy Bolt and K3 personify the modern day Rockstar with a not so modest blend of hip-hop. The two have now joined forces on their new single “Work”. They are live to perform it.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

