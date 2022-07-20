HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Say “I Do” to a great edition of Houston Happens with host Maggie Flecknoe.

Houston’s Premiere Bridal Show returns for the 38th Biannual Bridal Extravaganza Show this weekend. We’re giving you a sneak peek LIVE in studio. From gowns, cake, flowers and more!

And we’re kickin’ it with meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin ahead of the Manchester City versus Club America matchup at NRG Stadium.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.