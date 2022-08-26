HOUSTON (KIAH) – Happy Friday! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe, is kicking off the weekend with a show full of interviews and celebrations.

We’re celebrating National Dog Day with our friends at Pet Suites of America. They brought in a dog looking for their furever home!

Plus, it’s almost Houston’s 186th Birthday! No better way to kick off the festivities than with Mister McKinney on board the Houston History Bus.

Not to mention we’re celebrating the accomplishments of a Dyslexic 4th grader, who just wrote her first book!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

