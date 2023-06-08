HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a very entertaining show on this Friday Eve.

Starting with the top talker. Have you seen the new Nike Cowboy Boots? Meet the viral designer behind them.

Plus, Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown is dedicating the month of June, Pride Month, to showcase favorite LGBTQIA+ hits and films. The Pride series will include titles such as: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Everything Everywhere All At Once, She’s The Man, Set It Off, Jennifer’s Body, and more. They’re joining us LIVE with more.

And Spring ISD elementary and middle school students are invited to embark over the summer on a worldwide voyage of adventure and discovery during Spring ISD’s Journey Into Reading summer reading program. This year’s theme is “Animals Around the World,” and students can set sail on the adventure right from the comfort of their home or local library. Jessica C. Jackson is LIVE in studio with the details.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.