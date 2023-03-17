HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has so much to celebrate on this Friday!

It’s St. Patrick’s Day and Clann Kelly School of Irish Dance is performing LIVE in studio!

Plus, with March Madness and St. Patrick’s Day, there’s a lot to cheers about! J Sleep, The People’s Bartender is shaking things up LIVE in studio.

Not to mention Social Beer Garden is here serving up details of their St. Patrick’s Day party and all of the March Madness festivities.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

