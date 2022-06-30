HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Morning! We have a fun show in store for you all! Some great guests are joining Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe.

Good friend of the show, Emily Kaufman aka The Travel Mom is joining us from one of her favorite places. She’s even giving a FREE trip away!

Speaking of travel, the host of the Big Idaho Potato Hotel joins us to talk about unique Airbnbs.

And the Stanley Cup takes a wrong turn and ends up at one Colorado couple’s home. It’s the top talker of the day!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

