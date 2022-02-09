HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe has a star-studded show to help get you over the hump.

Elmo from ‘Sesame Street LIVE!‘ has a special message for Maggie.

DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Gabby’s Dollhouse’ is returning to Netflix. Laila Lockhart, playing “Gabby”, and the show’s executive producer, join Maggie to talk about the new season and the importance of “failing fantastically” and making something beautiful out of a tough situation.

In celebration of Black History Month, we’re shedding some light on a Houston Veterinarian that is making her debut as the first African-American Veterinarian to co-star on Disney XD. Dr. Aziza Glass, will be contributing her career efforts to helping find forever families for rescued dogs on a new 17-episode show, Roman to the Rescue. She joins Maggie LIVE in studio to share more.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

