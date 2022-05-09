HOUSTON (KIAH) – Good Morning, start your week off right with Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe! She has a sweet treat for everyone, handcrafted Brazilian gourmet truffles. You have to check out Sweet Joy Bites, they ship nationwide. Click here for more: https://sweetjoybites.com

Plus, we have I Do’s and I Don’ts when it comes to wedding planning!

And ride in style to Comicpalooza with new anime-themed cars! Maggie is going for a spin LIVE!

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

