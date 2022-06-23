HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has a fun-filled show in store for you.

Award Winning Louisiana Chef Brian Landry joins us from his restaurant’s kitchen to talk about the hottest food trends and traditions of New Orleans cuisine.

Lifestyle expert and friend of the show, Megan Thomas Head, is here to share a few products that are great for all your entertaining needs this summer.

Plus, more than a dozen local aspiring artists and interns will now have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the music biz, thanks to a mother and son duo who are using their knowledge and resources to give back to Houston’s entertainment community. They’re joining Maggie LIVE in studio.

And play your favorite childhood game and help a child in need. CITYCENTRE is hosting the largest game of musical chairs with proceeds benefitting BEAR Houston. We have all of the details on tomorrow’s game.

That and more is headed your way on Houston Happens.

